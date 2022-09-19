Wyoming Trooper Pleads Not Guilty To Sexual Assault Charges

A Wyoming Highway Patrol Trooper on Monday afternoon entered a plea of not guilty to three felony sexual assault charges.

A January 10 trial date was set for Gabriel Testerman by Laramie County District Court Judge Thomas Campbell.

The judge also agreed to a defense request to seal the probable cause affidavit in the case. In agreeing to seal the affidavit, Campbell said he was concerned about revealing the identities of the alleged sexual assault victims in the case.

Campbell said that even though the names could be redacted or only identified by initials, people could "put two and two together." Campbell said concerns raised by Testerman's defense attorney about not being able to find an unbiased jury for Testerman's trial are a ''minor concern," but that he is more worried about revealing the identities of sexual assault victims if the contents of the affidavit were to be made public.

If convicted, he could face 15-150 years in prison. Campbell also modified the conditions of Testerman's bond to allow him to travel anywhere in Wyoming, as opposed to a previous requirement that he does not leave Laramie County.

Campbell noted that Testerman's attorney is based in Laramie.

According to a release issued late last month, Testerman was placed on leave by the patrol on May 2 as soon as that agency was notified by the Cheyenne Police Department that Testerman was under investigation. Testerman was arrested by the Laramie County Sheriff's Office on Aug. 30. Testerman has been with the patrol since 2005.

Sweetwater County Attorney Daniel Erramouspe has been appointed as a special prosecutor in the case.