Central Wyoming Hospice & Transitions Hosting 6th Annual ‘Oktoberfest’ in Casper

The 6th Annual Oktoberfest, benefiting Central Wyoming Hospice & Transitions, is returning to Casper and will feature entertainment provided by mentalist Jym Elders.

Get our free mobile app

The fest is scheduled for October 15, 2022, beginning at 5pm. It will take place at the Ramkota Hotel & Conference Center.

As always, it will feature a wide variety of German cuisine and, most importantly, a "well-stocked biergarten." (That's 'beer garden' for those who don't speak German).

“It’s such a great evening, people show up in traditional dirndls and lederhosen,” says CWHT Development Director Rachel McPherson, who points out that it’s an emotional event as well. “All of the funds we raise go directly to patient care in your community, so you’ll see and hear stories of people and families you may know who have benefited from our Hospice services. We couldn’t provide this care without your help.”

In addition to the food, drink, and camaraderie, there will also be live entertainment, courtesy of magician/mentalist Jym Elders.

“For more than 20 years, the award-winning mentalism of Jym Elders has been amazing audiences from New York to Los Angeles to Calgary and everywhere in between," his biography stated. "Having a life-long fascination with the paranormal and all things mysterious, Jym Elders utilizes his background in psychology, theater, and magic to create a show that is both mesmerizing and memorable."

For more information on the event, or for sponsorship opportunities, individuals can email Rachel McPherson at Rachelm@CentralWyomingHospice.org or call 307-577-4832.

Central Wyoming Hospice & Transitions exists "to companion the end-of-life journey with skill and compassion," and that's exactly what they do. The organization provides hospice and transition care, grief care, and so much more. They are a resource for patients and their families, letting them know that they are not on this journey on their own.

"We are there for you through it all," their website states. "From the happy, to the hard, and everything in between - we are with you."

And the community can be 'with them,' on October 15 for the 6th annual Oktoberfest. All proceeds directly benefit the patients and families.