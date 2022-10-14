Central Wyoming Hospice & Transitions Director Named ‘Woman of Influence’ by Wyoming Business Report

The Wyoming Business Report has recently named Kilty Brown, the Executive Director of Central Wyoming Hospice & Transitions, the 2022 'Woman of Influence' honoree in the field of Health Care.

Brown has served as the non-profit organization's Executive Director since 2017. She is a registered nurse who holds a master's degree in public administration. Additionally, she is a 'proud graduate' of Leadership Wyoming.

The release stated that under Brown's leadership, Central Wyoming Hospice & Transitions has doubled in patient care, has tripled its number of volunteers, and has doubled the number of pre-hospice clients.

Because of these facts, Central Wyoming Hospice & Transitions was able to re-open a second hospice home.

This non-profit exists to Natrona County patients and their families with a sense of warmth, compassion, and dignity. They serve more than 400 patients and families annually, as well as hundreds of other community members through their free Grief Care and Transitions programs.

"Kilty’s vision is to be a leader who consistently and intentionally aligns her personal values of honesty, fairness, and kindness with leadership values to improve the lives of her neighbors and her community," the release stated. "As a leader, she uses her creative problem-solving and process design talents to elevate the care of the vulnerable and marginalized."

Every day, Brown and her team have worked to ensure that their patients know that the organization is with them, in every sense of the phrase.

At Central Wyoming Hospice & Transitions, we provide quality, compassionate hospice care for individuals facing a life-limiting illness, as well as their families," the Central Wyoming Hospice & Transitions website states. "YOUR priorities are OUR priorities and we will work to make them possible, for as long as possible. We provide a loving environment in which our patients can rest assured their needs will be taken care of."

At Central Wyoming Hospice & Transitions, nobody is turned away for their inability to pay. With that in mind, CWHT has provided $248,000 in Charity Care.

Brown says that she considers providing comfort in an individual's last days to be one of the greatest honors of her career.

For this reason, and many others, Brown has shown that she is more than deserving of being honored as a 2022 'Woman of Influence.'

Her influence can be felt in every patient that is cared for at Central Wyoming Hospice & Transitions.