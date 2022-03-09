Central Wyoming Hospice & Transitions Offering Free Support Groups to Healthcare Workers

Central Wyoming Hospice & Transitions exists to be more than just the end. While its primary services include hospice care, the organization also serves as a resource for the community, providing a number of different services for people of all ages.

On Wednesday, CWHT announced that they will be offering free support groups for healthcare workers.

"People in the health care field can be especially prone to traumatic stress and may not even realize it," a press release stated. "Multiple losses can be painful and overwhelming, and grieving each one may become much harder. Symptoms may include professional fatigue, difficulty experiencing joy, and feeling numb or irritable."

This is especially true these days. Healthcare workers in hospitals, institutions, senior centers and more are absolutely feeling the weight of the job. Central Wyoming Hospice & Transitions knows this, which is why they are offering these support groups free of charge.

"It is our commitment to provide a safe and supporting space to process grief and loss with others with similar experiences," the release stated.

Central Wyoming Hospice & Transitions is holding two different sessions to accommodate schedules. Sessions will be held on Tuesday, March 22 and Thursday, March 24. Each session will be from 3:00 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. at their building, located at 319 S. Wilson street.

For more information, or to RSVP, individuals may visit their website or call 307-577-4832.

Central Wyoming Hospice & Transitions is with you through a variety of situations. They are with you when you're happy, when you're hurting, or even simply just when you need to talk to somebody. They will offer a hand to hold, an ear to listen, and even a shoulder to cry on if need be. They are a resource for the community and they are with you when it matters.