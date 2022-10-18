Centennial Junior High Teacher Sandi Stille Named NCSD Teacher of the Year

Centennial Junior High Language Arts teacher Sandi Stille has been selected as the Natrona County School District's 'Teacher of the Year.'

That's according to a news release from the Natrona County School District.

"Sandi plays an active role in school leadership, leading the language arts department, serving on building leadership teams, designing and implementing professional learning opportunities, and mentoring a new generation of teachers," the release stated. "Throughout her career, Stille has been driven by a commitment to continuous improvement and growth not only for her students but also for herself, embracing new technologies and constantly reflecting on her practice."

The release noted that Stille has been recognized by NCSD graduating seniors as an 'Influential Educator."

The release stated that Stille approaches every day with a positive attitude, a strong work ethic, and a sense of humor.

The person who nominated Stille said that she did so because Stille is so invested in the lives, academically and personally, of NCSD students.

"Sandi is also dedicated to building relationships with students," her nominator stated. "This is apparent from the climate in her classroom. She cares about each student and devotes much of her time outside school hours helping them understand the content. She is readily available for her students and willing to do whatever it takes to help them be successful in class. She is an inspirational educator and deserving of this honor."

Though Stille was the educator that won 'Teacher of the Year,' she was in good company with the rest of the NCSD teachers that were nominated, including:

Eberle Buhler - Casper Classical Academy

Elizabeth Becher - Cottonwood Elementary

Lindsay Casey - CY Middle School

Ciera Christopherson - Verda James Elementary

Brianna Farrell - Dean Morgan Middle School

Kerri Flammang - Sagewood Elementary

Steve Grussendorf - Natrona County High School

Michele Haass - Casper Classical Academy

Amy Harmsen - Summit Elementary

Nicole Johnson - Student Support Services

Becky Junge - Journey Elementary

Sarah Larsen - Woods Learning Center

Sandi Stille - Centennial Junior High

Christine Usry - Casper Classical Academy

Nathan Vondra - Manor Heights Elementary

Jessica Weiss - Midwest

Lisa Whitaker - Cottonwood Elementary

The release stated that these nominees had to meet certain criteria in order to be nominated. They had to teach pre-kindergarten through grade twelve and have plans to continue teaching for the foreseeable future. In addition, educators must also have "the respect and admiration of their colleagues," and:

Is an expert in their field who guides students of all backgrounds and abilities to achieve excellence,

Collaborates with colleagues, students, and families to create a school culture of respect and success,

Deliberately connects the classroom and key stakeholders to foster a strong community at large,

Demonstrates leadership and innovation in and outside of the classroom walls that embodies lifelong learning, and

Expresses themselves in an engaging and articulate way.

Stille certainly demonstrates all of those characteristics and more, which is why she was named the Natrona County School District 'Teacher of the Year.'