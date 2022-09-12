Celebrate with the Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Wyoming

Celebrate the unstoppable mission of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Wyoming at the 24th Annual Awards & Recognition Breakfast, honoring Brad and Jan Cundy and featuring a keynote address from Willie Robertson, on Wednesday, Sept. 14, at the Ford Wyoming Center. The Cundys have built thriving businesses and have given extensively to Casper and outlying communities. Their dedication to making a positive impact on children is one of the reasons that Brad and Jan are the honorees.

There is no cost to attend, but guests are asked to make a meaningful contribution to support the work of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Wyoming. Doors open at 6:15 a.m., breakfast is served at 6:30, and the program begins at 7 a.m.

Keynote speaker, Wille Robertson, will share his remarkable story of how faith, family, hard work, and entrepreneurship built Duck Dynasty. Willie is the CEO of Duck Commander and Buck Commander and star of A&E’s Duck Dynasty. He is a hunting enthusiast, CEO, producer and author.

In addition to honoring the Cundys and hearing from Robertson, four Youth of the Year finalists will share brief stories of how the Club has changed their lives. The Youth of the Year will be named and will receive a $7,500 scholarship from the late Ruth R. Ellbogen, who endowed the Scholarship Education Fund of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Wyoming Foundation. The winner will advance to the state Youth of the Year Competition in February. Youth of the Year is the Club’s flagship program that highlights outstanding youth in the Club’s priority outcome areas of academic success, good character & citizenship, and healthy lifestyles.

The Mick & Susie McMurry Cowboy Code Try Award, which honors a person in the community who has lived the Cowboy Code to its fullest, will be presented to Brad Hopkins, Executive Director of the Wyoming Rescue Mission. “The Try” is that special characteristic which contributes to success in life—along with perseverance, hard work, and loyalty. It’s that quality within oneself that allows a person to overcome obstacles with courage and tenacity.

While The Try book by James Owen is now out-of-print, copies of a new book, Wyoming Try will be given to each guest at the breakfast event. In the spirit of The Try, the Wyoming Try captures the remarkable true stories of a dozen ordinary Wyoming individuals who have done extraordinary things despite the odds--overcoming their own personal obstacles and inspiring others in the process. The introduction to the book includes a special dedication to Mick and Susie McMurry, who were instrumental in the development of the Cowboy Ethics’ program, which began over a decade ago.

The Breakfast is a culmination of the Annual Giving Campaign to benefit the Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Wyoming. Contributions in this campaign will help the Club reach a $1.55 million, two-year fundraising goal to support its $4.6 million budget.

For tickets or more information, please visit bgccw.org, or call 307-235-4079.