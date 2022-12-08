Boys and Girls Club of Wyoming to Hold Reverse Raffle on Feb. 4

The Boys and Girls Clubs of Central Wyoming (BGCCW) announced in a press release its impact auction at the Annual Reverse Raffle and Auction on Feb. 4, 2023, at the Ford Wyoming Center.

Funds raised will support a renovation of the Club’s Teen Center at the Main Branch on East K Street and every $250 bid at the auction earns a chance to win the Toyota 4Runner, donated by the Zimmerman Family Foundation.

The foundation is described on the Casper Area Chamber of Commerce website as as a place that provides opportunities within a community for education, emotional and spiritual growth.

According to the release, the renovation of the teen center will create more space for programming, career readiness and mental health awareness, and prevention programs for youth throughout the four counties that the BGCCW serves.

Other auction items include an Aspen camper from Sonny’s RV, a game-worn jersey signed by Logan Wilson, a trip to Belize and Panama, a 1989 Cadillac, and original artwork.

Speaking at the event will be a Casper native and baseball player Mike Devereaux, who will share his story at the Reverse Raffle and Auction.

The BGCCW serves 11,556 youth at its 11 sites in Casper, Buffalo, Glenrock, Riverton, and Dubois and offers after-school and out-of-school programs.

The Reverse Raffle and Auction is one of the BGCCW's largest fundraisers in support of its $5.1 million dollar annual operating budget.

This year's raffle raised over $812,000 and included another sports star, Terrell Owens, and Wyoming Senator John Barrasso speaking at the event to help encourage people to donate.

