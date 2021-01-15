An early morning blaze at the Hitching Post Inn at 1600 West Lincolnway remains under investigation, according to a release from Cheyenne Fire Rescue.

The release says no fatalities have been reported in connection with the fire, and firefighters remained on the scene as of late Friday morning. Firefighters were called to the fire at 12:47 on Friday morning, arriving on the scene at 12:52.

They found a large fire already raging inside the structure and had to work quickly to keep it from spreading. They fought a defensive battle against the fire rather than trying to go inside to fight the blaze.

CFR was helped by several other agencies in fighting the fire, including Laramie County Fire District #1, Laramie County Fire District #2, F.E. Warren Air Force Base, Wyoming Air National Guard, Cheyenne Police Department, Laramie County Sherriff’s Office, American Medical Response (AMR), Laramie County Emergency Management Agency (EMA), Laramie County Combined Communications Center, Salvation Army, and Black Hills Energy.

The Hitching Post was once a major Cheyenne landmark. It was sometimes known as ''The Second Capitol" because so many state legislators stayed there when the legislature was in session.

But a 2010 fire that was later found to be arson decimated the facility, which by that time had already fallen on hard times compared to its glory years.

Pictures of the fire at The Hitching Post Inn on West Lincolnway in Cheyenne (Jnuary 15, 2021).

