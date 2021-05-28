Cheyenne Mayor Patrick Collins says he's in talks with a man interested in buying the vacant Hitching Post Inn.

"He has plans for restaurants and entertainment along Lincolnway and 120 condo units in the area behind them," Collins said Friday in his Mayor's Minute column.

Once a hot spot for lobbyists and state lawmakers who stayed there during the annual legislative session, "The Hitch" has been an eyesore ever since a September 2010 fire, later ruled to be arson, destroyed a large portion of the hotel.

The city condemned the hotel in December 2018, saying it was "unsafe for human habitation" and "unreasonable to repair."

"When you are working with hazardous buildings it takes time and we are making good progress," said Collins. "I hope to see the purchasing process end in the next 120 days and the buildings start to be remediated."

