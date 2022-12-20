WATCH: Wyoming Bell Ringer Has Serious Dance Moves

On Facebook Gail Symons of Sheridan Wyoming shows her Salvation Army bell ringer dance moves.

This kind of stuff makes everyone smile.

If you have to stand out in the cold and do this you might as well have fun.

Bell ringers like this bring us joy and bring our community lots of money for needy people.

If you didn't have any coins or dollars to give then you can give online at the salvation army website serving Wyoming.

There are many ways to help and you can even do it year-round, not just at Christmas.

Yeah, this bell ringer has some moves.

Scroll down to see some of the best Salvation Army dance moves in the nation.

Your local Salvation Army helps with food pantries in your town and so much more.

The Red Kettle debuted in San Francisco in 1891 to fund Christmas Dinner for 1,000 poor and destitute but bells were not rung until 1900.

The bell tradition began in 1900 with a teenage volunteer in New York City named Amelia Kunkel.

“In those days, the average donation was a nickel or a dime; sometimes a quarter; occasionally, a dollar. One afternoon, donations totaled $18; very good for a four-hour stint! Most days, I was disappointed that people ignored me and my kettle.” One day, Amelia complained to Major Chadwell, one of her Administrators. He suggested she “find a stick and bang on the kettle to draw attention.” When she disapproved, he replied “Well, then, Cadet Kunkle, you’ll certainly solve that problem all by yourself before long!” (Salvation Army).

The next day, Amelia found just what she wanted in a nearby Woolworth’s - a small bell with a short, dark wooden handle, not more than six inches in overall length. As she picked it up, the little bell gave a slight tinkle. It cost just 10 cents.

The rest is history.

Let's ramp this up a notch and look at some of the best Salvation Army Bell Ringing Dancers from around the nation.

I wonder if Amelia had any dance moves to go with that bell she was ringing.

The video above shows bell ringers from around the nation bringing life to their quest to raise money for people in need.

Putting a smile on your face makes you more apt to open your wallet.

Nobody likes a grumpy guy mumbling Merry Christmas as you walk by.

So the best bell ringers put some life into it.

To help with their dance moves, let's "GET JIGGY WIT IT!"

