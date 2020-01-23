Casper’s Logan Wilson to Play in Senior Bowl

Wyoming Cowboy linebacker and Casper native Logan Wilson will play in the Senior Bowl football game coming up on Saturday in Mobile, Alabama. The game is a showcase for seniors who would like to further their football careers at the professional level and are coached by NFL staffs. Wilson racked up 105 tackles this past season for the Pokes and finished with 421 tackles in his career in Laramie. He was named to various All-American teams and was a national finalist for the Butkus Award, given to the nationals best collegiate linebacker.

It would appear that Wilson has a good chance of being either drafted by an NFL team or given a free-agent contract. He helped the Cowboys to 3 bowl appearances in his career and is the 28th UW player to participate in the Senior Bowl. Carl Granderson played in the game last season and Josh Allen the season before that. The first Cowboy to play in the Senior Bowl was Jim Crawford back in 1957.