Casper’s Lauren Taubert Wins Big 12 Pentathlon Title

Casper native and Natrona County High school grad Lauren Taubert won the Big 12 Conference indoor pentathlon championship in Ames, Iowa last week. Taubert is a senior at Kansas State University and rang up 4166 points to win the Big 12 championship for the first time.

In that Big 12 meet at Iowa State, Taubert took first in the 800-meter run with a time of 2.19.87 and took the podium in the long jump with a leap of 19 feet 7 inches. Taubert placed 2nd in the high jump at 5-8 and 2nd in the 60-meter hurdles with a clocking of 8.46. She will be one of 16 pentathletes who will compete in the NCAA Indoor Championships in Albuquerque later this month.

Taubert was the Wyoming high school Gatorade track athlete of the year and was a 3-time state champion in the 300 hurdles and the high jump while competing for NC.