Casper’s Lauren Taubert Posts Another Heptathon Win

Casper's Lauren Taubert, who competes for Kansas State University won the heptathlon at the Jim Click Combined Events meet at the University of Arizona over the weekend. She rang up 5831 points in the 7 event heptathlon in track and field, which is comprised of 3 running events, 2 throwing events and 2 jumping events. Her 5831 point total is the best in the nation this year at the college level and for Taubert, that's also a personal record.

Out of the 7 events, she placed first in the 200-meter dash with a time of 24.34. Taubert had a 2nd place finish in the high jump at 5-7.75 and the shot put with a toss of 39-7.75 which was a personal best. She took 3rd in the 100 hurdles, the 800 meters, and the long jump.

Taubert had an outstanding high school career in track at Natrona County High School where she was a 3 time 4A state champion in the 300-meter hurdles and the high jump. Taubert was the 2016 girls Gatorade Track Athlete of the Year. She is also a 3-time All-American in the indoor pentathlon at Kansas State.

