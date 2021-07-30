Casper native Lauren Taubert has been nominated for the NCAA Women of the Year Award by Kansas State University.

Taubert was named to the 2021 Outdoor All-American Second Team for the heptathlon after placing 15th with 5,436 points. She was the runner-up in the heptathlon at the Big 12 Outdoor Championship, scoring 5,772 points and helped the 4x400-meter relay team finish sixth with a time of 3:38.46.

The Natrona County High School grad has excelled in the classroom during her four years as a Wildcat. During her freshman campaign, Taubert received recognition on the 2017 Academic All-Big 12 Rookie Team. For three straight years, the multis athlete was named to the USTFCCCA All-Academic Team and is a four-time Academic All-Big 12 First Team recipient. This past spring, she was honored with the Dr. Gerald Lage Academic Achievement Award, which is the Big 12's highest academic honor.

In the K-State All-Time Top 10-Performers List, Taubert finds herself ranked fourth in the indoor pentathlon with 4,352 points, which was achieved at the Razorback Invitational in 2020. She also ranks fifth all-time in the heptathlon after earning 5,831 points at the Jim Click Combined Events in 2021. In addition, she places sixth in the outdoor 400-meter hurdles with a time of 58.10 and ninth in the indoor 60-meter hurdles, finishing in 8.42.

Taubert graduated from K-State in May 2021 with a bachelor's degree in Human Development/Family Science and Family Science/Gerontology with a minor in Leadership Studies. She plans to continue training to reach her long term goals of making a world and Olympic team. In the mean time, Taubert plans on working with elderly adults. After that, she plans to go to professional school and become an Occupational Therapist and specialize in geriatrics.

The selection committee will determine the top three honorees in each division from the Top 30, and the nine finalists will be announced this fall.

Courtesy: Kansas State University Sports Information.

