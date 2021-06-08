Casper’s Lauren Taubert Headed to NCAA Track Championships

Casper native and Kansas State University athlete Lauren Taubert will be competing in the NCAA Track and Field Championships this week in Eugene, Oregon in the heptathlon. Taubert is seeded 4th in the heptathlon which consists of the 200 and 800-meter runs, the 100 hurdles, the long jump, and the high jump as well as the shot put and the javelin.

Taubert finished 2nd in the heptathlon at the Big 12 Championships over the weekend in Manhatten, Kansas despite an injury called 'jumper's knee". She has been dealing with that since a meet in Arizona back in April, which she won the heptathlon. In that Big 12 meet, Taubert placed first in the 200, 2nd in the 800, 3rd in the 100 hurdles, 5th in the high jump and the long jump, 7th in the shot, and 8th in the javelin. All told, she amassed 5772 points.

Taubert is a three-time All-American and will earn that designation for the 4th time if she finished in the top 8. Last year's NCAA outdoor season was canceled due to the pandemic. She was the 2016 Gatorade Track Athlete of the Year in Wyoming as she competed for Natrona County High School. In her prep career, Taubert won 3 state championships in the 300 hurdles and the high jump.

Kansas State Athletics