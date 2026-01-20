Cocktails, Canines, and Community: Yappy Hour Is Back!

Mark your calendars! The 4th Annual Yappy Hour fundraiser for the Casper Humane Society is happening Sunday, February 15th at Backwards Distilling Company, and it promises an afternoon full of fun, music, and heartwarming support for Casper’s beloved non-profit, no-kill animal shelter.

For a $15 per person donation, guests will enjoy one complimentary welcome drink, live music by Diane Frame, and a chance to win exciting giveaways—all while helping care for Casper’s furry (and feathery) friends.

The Casper Humane Society has been part of the community for over 65 years, providing love, care, and forever homes to animals in need. From its humble beginnings in 1956, when founder Velma Funda organized foster homes for homeless animals, to the state-of-the-art shelter opened in 2003, the Society has grown into a haven for more than 100 animals at any given time—including dogs, cats, guinea pigs, rats, reptiles, and birds.

As a 501(c)3 non-profit, the Humane Society relies entirely on donor support, and events like Yappy Hour help fund vital services such as spaying/neutering, vaccinations, microchipping, veterinary care, and socialization programs that keep animals happy, healthy, and ready for their forever homes. On average, the shelter finds homes for over 600 animals each year, thanks to the dedication of staff and volunteers alike.

Whether you’re a cocktail connoisseur, a dog lover, or simply want to support an organization that makes a real difference in Casper, Yappy Hour is the perfect way to celebrate community—and cute, cuddly companions.

