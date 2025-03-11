Casper women’s health clinic moves abortion measures lawsuit to Teton County

CASPER, Wyo. — Wellspring Health Access in Casper, the only procedural and medication abortion clinic in Wyoming, recently withdrew its initial lawsuit against the state and refiled it in Teton County court. The clinic originally filed suit on Feb. 28 in Natrona County, challenging House Bills 42 and 64, which impact abortion access in the state.

“Nearly two weeks have passed without a response from the Natrona County Court regarding our lawsuit,” clinic founder and president Julie Burkhart said. “Given the urgency of this matter, we have withdrawn our initial filing and refiled today in Teton County Court.

“Our clinic remains open as we comply with existing laws and navigate new restrictions. However, out of an abundance of caution, we are not currently seeing patients. We are prepared to provide care immediately but will continue to follow legal requirements.”

In November 2024, Wellspring Health Access prevailed in a lawsuit against the State of Wyoming after a District Court ruled to uphold the constitutional right to an abortion. The District Court determined an abortion ban passed by the state legislature violated Article 1, Section 38 of the Wyoming State Constitution granting people the right to make their own healthcare decisions without government interference.

Despite this, Wyoming’s legislature moved forward by introducing seven bills with the “sole purpose” of putting the Wellspring clinic out of business and, in turn, enacting a statewide ban on abortion in the state.

According to House Bill 42, which Gov. Mark Gordon signed into law, clinics that provide surgical abortions are to be licensed as ambulatory surgical centers and doctors performing abortions there have admitting privileges at a hospital not more than 10 miles away.

“Just last week our first week of forced closure—we had to turn away 77 patients seeking care at Wellspring Health Access, 20 percent of them who were from out of state. Unfortunately, we had to refer them elsewhere as we await our day in court,” Burkhart said.

