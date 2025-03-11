Casper to support Douglas Rail-Trail study
CASPER, Wyo. — The Casper City Council agreed to support the City of Douglas in its effort to conduct a study looking at the feasibility of stretching the Great American Rail-Trail through portions of Converse and Natrona counties.
The proposed trail linking Douglas, Glenrock and Casper would not only offer a pathway for outdoor enthusiasts, but also pay homage to the historic trails that existed throughout the area, a city memo states.
The project’s scope as envisioned by the City of Douglas includes seeking assistance to identify stakeholders, identify and evaluate potential trail alignments, and develop a comprehensive plan for the design, construction, management and maintenance of the trail.
“What we are hoping to do is create a feasibility study to connect the dots,” said Douglas city manager J.D. Cox, who was at Tuesday’s meeting. “We are going to be applying for a grant through the Rule and Tribal Assistance Program.”
The support does not require any financial obligations, city officials said.
