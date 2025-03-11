Casper to support Douglas Rail-Trail study

CASPER, Wyo. — The Casper City Council agreed to support the City of Douglas in its effort to conduct a study looking at the feasibility of stretching the Great American Rail-Trail through portions of Converse and Natrona counties.

The proposed trail linking Douglas, Glenrock and Casper would not only offer a pathway for outdoor enthusiasts, but also pay homage to the historic trails that existed throughout the area, a city memo states.

The project’s scope as envisioned by the City of Douglas includes seeking assistance to identify stakeholders, identify and evaluate potential trail alignments, and develop a comprehensive plan for the design, construction, management and maintenance of the trail.

“What we are hoping to do is create a feasibility study to connect the dots,” said Douglas city manager J.D. Cox, who was at Tuesday’s meeting. “We are going to be applying for a grant through the Rule and Tribal Assistance Program.”

The support does not require any financial obligations, city officials said.

State High School Cheer & Dance State High School Cheer & Dance Gallery Credit: Kolby Fedore

Wildfire Burns Field South of Wyoming Boulevard September 2, 2024. Firefighters quickly knocked down a grass fire on Wyoming Boulevard and Tranquility Way ~8:00 p.m.