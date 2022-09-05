A judge ordered a Casper woman for four charges during initial appearances in Natrona County Circuit Court on Thursday.

Judge Michael Patchen said Autumn Parker, 31, is charged with four felonies:

Grand Theft, which is punishable by up to ten years imprisonment and/or a $10,000 fine.

Conspiracy to Commit Burglary, which is punishable by up to ten years imprisonment and/or a $10,000 fine.

Accessory After the Fact, which is punishable by up to three years or a $3,000 fine.

Possession of Methamphetamine (third offense), which is punishable by up to five years imprisonment or a $5,000 fine.

Judge Patchen set her bond at $5000, personal recognizance (concurrent to a bond on a separate felony case).

According to the affidavit accompanying the charging documents, during the execution of a search warrant, officers from the Casper Police Department seized numerous backpacks, credit/debit cards, bags, cell phones, tablets, and purses which officers believed were obtained in the commission of multiple auto burglaries.

Parker was an accomplice with Jason Braham, 31, who was arrested in June and charged with:

Six counts of Auto Burglary.

Two counts of felony Credit Card Fraud.

One count of Grand Theft.

Two counts of Petty Theft.

Two charges of child endangerment with methamphetamine.

Court records say Parker has an extensive criminal history, including a charge of child endangerment with methamphetamine in June involving the children she shares with Jason Braham.

The affidavit said, "Parker was arrested and transported to NCDC on separate charges of child endangerment with methamphetamine and was released the following day."

On June 7, officers executed a search warrant at Braham's and Parker's residence:

"In the living room, in a trash can in the western corner of the room, Sergeant Wilhelm located several used syringes, in the Webster [sic] corner of the room, he located a hypodermic needle box containing approximately 20 used hypodermic needles.... Sergeant Wilhelm located a box with 6 soda cans inside, that had a white crystalline residue on the bottom of the cans. The white powder was tested using a field narcotics kit and yielded a presumptive positive for methamphetamine. In the master bedroom in a locked cupboard, Officer Schulz located an additional 100+ used hypodermic needles in a diaper box, a blue cloth toiletries bag, and a green cloth bin."

Parker will have a preliminary hearing in the coming weeks, during which the state presents evidence that a crime was committed and that she probably committed it.

If a judge agrees, Parker will be bound over to Natrona County District Court for trial.

