A Casper man could face up to 25 years imprisonment for methamphetamine-related crimes, according to the charges he heard during his initial appearance in Natrona County Circuit Court on Monday.

Dillon Brown, 32, heard the five counts from Circuit Court Judge Michael Patchen.

Brown was charged with four counts of child endangerment with methamphetamine, with each count punishable by up to five years imprisonment, Patchen said.

He also was charged with a third-time possession of methamphetamine, which is punishable by up to five years imprisonment.

Since he had been convicted of two previous misdemeanor possession counts, the third count becomes a felony, Assistant District Attorney Mackenzie Morrison said.

Dillon, speaking to the court by videoconference from the Natrona County Detention Center, seemed confused by the charges.

"I was expecting to go home today," he said.

Patchen responded, "that's not going to happen."

The judge, agreeing with Morrison's recommendation, set Brown's bond at $12,000 cash or surety.

Brown will have a preliminary hearing within 10 days if he does not bond out of jail and 20 days if he does.

During the preliminary hearing, the state will present evidence that a crime was committed and the defendant probably committed it. If a judge agrees, Brown will be bound over to Natrona County District Court for trial.

