Casper Woman Accused of Forging Employer Signature

A Casper woman is set to appear in front of district court after being accused of forging the signature of her employer and stealing $520.

The court alleges that Amanda Chantel Mobley submitted six different checks from January 2020 to February 2020 which included forged signatures of her then employer.

These checks were taken as advances on her paycheck, however Mobley did not deduct that same amount when she did payroll.

Mobley had worked as office personnel for Advanced Construction Tie and Landscape in January and February of 2020.

After she left the company, the owner, David Brewbarker, had wanted an audit done of Mobley's hours and pay by Shanomi Gant, who later contacted a detective to inform the police after discovering the forgery.

Brewbarker said that the checks were signed without his permission and that Mobley did not have permission to give herself advances on her paychecks

Mobley is charged with one count of forgery, a felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison and/or a fine of up to $10,000, and one count of theft, a misdemeanor punishable by up to six months in prison and/or a fine of $750.