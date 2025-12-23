Casper is making winter break a whole lot more fun this year, with Parks, Recreation and Public Facilities rolling out a packed lineup of activities to keep kids busy, parents sane, and everyone moving.

“We are intentional in providing an important resource for working parents and families on break,” said director Zulima Lopez. One of the biggest highlights is the Winter Break Spectacular, a two-week, all-day camp at the Casper Recreation Center that’s designed to be structured, safe, and loaded with fun for elementary-age kids. Lopez added that Casper’s strong parks and recreation system also supports tourism — Wyoming’s second-largest industry — while giving locals plenty of great options close to home. Scholarships are available for most activities, and families can ask about financial assistance at the Casper Recreation Center front desk or by calling 235-8383.

The Winter Break Spectacular runs from Dec. 22 through Jan. 2, taking a break on Christmas Day, New Year’s Day, and weekends. Camp leaders are available most days from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., with slightly shorter hours on Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve. Kids can expect a mix of arts and crafts, sports, games, ice skating, and swimming. Families are asked to send children with warm clothes for skating, a swimsuit and towel, a sack lunch, and a morning snack. Space is limited, with daily registrations available for $24, or $22 for recreation center members, and a full-session option priced at $162.

Beyond camp, the Casper Recreation Center itself is a great place to burn off holiday energy. Gyms, courts, and weight and cardio rooms will be open with free admission for kids ages 4 and under and $5 for ages 5 and up. Holiday hours vary slightly, with extended morning-to-evening access most days, shorter hours on Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve, and a closure on Thursday.

For a dose of local history, Fort Caspar Museum and Gift Shop offers interactive exhibits that are perfect for curious minds of all ages. Admission is free for children 5 and under, with modest fees for older kids and adults. The museum is open select days throughout the week, with shortened hours on Christmas Eve and closures on Sundays, Mondays, and Thursdays.

Skaters can lace up at the Casper Ice Arena, where open skate sessions are scheduled throughout the break. Kids ages 4 and under skate free, while ages 5 and up pay $6, plus $3 for skate rentals. A special “Once Upon a Skate” event on Saturday, Dec. 27, lets kids 12 and under skate alongside beloved characters — and it’s completely free thanks to sponsorship from the Community Recreation Foundation. Young skaters can also sign up for the Holiday Break Skating School, running Dec. 29 through Jan. 2, for $60.

If swimming sounds more appealing, the Casper Family Aquatic Center will offer extended daytime open swim hours. Water features will be running each afternoon, giving kids plenty of chances to splash and slide while parents relax poolside. Admission is free for ages 4 and under with a paid adult, and $7 for ages 5 and up. Holiday hours include shorter days on Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve, with the facility closed on Thursdays.

Golfers aren’t left out, either. All three Casper Municipal Golf Course layouts are open for winter play, though greens are tarped and carts aren’t allowed. Season passes for 2026 are now available, and the pro shop will be open weekday afternoons, except on Christmas Day and New Year’s Day.

Up at Hogadon Basin Ski Area, winter fun is in full swing. The Morning Dew Run and Mineshaft Lift are currently open, with snowmaking underway to expand terrain. The ski area will be open Wednesday through Sunday, including New Year’s Day, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., and will be closed on Christmas Day.

Whether families are looking for all-day childcare, a quick skate, a swim, or some fresh air on the slopes, Casper’s holiday break offerings have something for just about everyone.