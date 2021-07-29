In response to recently implemented water restrictions, the City of Casper is closing its splash pads along with turning off its decorative fountains and cutting irrigations to its parks and facilities.

City pools will remain open, according to a news release on Thursday.

It's unclear if any privately run facilities will follow suit.

According to Thursday's announcement, city-operates splash pads are located at Marion Kreiner and Mike Sedar parks.

Fountains are located at City Hall, the 21st Street roundabout and Historic Monuments Plaza on Beech Street.

City officials restressed that the restrictions do not apply to facilities that use raw or well water. Those include:

Fort Caspar

Paradise Valley Park

Casper Municipal Golf Course

Crossroads Park Ballfields

Adventure Playground

Mike Lansing Field

Ford Wyoming Center

The skeet range

Air modelers facility

Wells Park

North Casper Athletic Complex

Field of Dreams Baseball Complex

The restrictions, which were announced Wednesday, are due to a chemical used at a water treatment plant being in short supply.