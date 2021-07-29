Southeastern Montana Fire Quickly Expands, Threatens Homes

CROW AGENCY, Mont. (AP) — A southeastern Montana wildfire has exploded in size to threaten hundreds of homes as it burns through grasslands around the Crow Indian Reservation near the Wyoming border.

Crow Tribe information officer Jack Old Horn said Thursday that no homes were lost when strong winds pushed the fire more than 15 miles over a 24-hour period.

Officials say the fire that started in the Poverty Flats area outside the reservation has burned at least 86 square miles (222 square kilometers).

Cooler temperature, some cloud cover and a little rain were helping as crews worked control the blaze Thursday, Old Horn said.