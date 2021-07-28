Green and Lamar Rivers Reach Lowest Recorded Levels

A recent report by the Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) in Wyoming shows that the Green and Lamar Rivers are at record low levels.

According to flow data in the report, the Green River averages around 1920 cubic feet per second over the past 57 years, while the Lamar River averages 569 cubic feet per second over 81 years.

This year however, both rivers are lower than ever recorded, with flow for the Green and Lamar River on July 28 at 587 and 198 cubic feet per second respectively, or around 33% of average flow.

The previous lowest for the Green River was in 1994 at 651 cubic feet per second, while for the Lamar River, 1936 was the lowest flow the river reached, at 246 cubic feet per second.

James Fahey, a hydrologist with the Wyoming NRCS, said they don't usually get the type of flow numbers they've been seeing recently until late September.

Fahey said high temperatures at the beginning of June and a lack of precipitation over the summer have contributed to the low flow rates in the two rivers.

While he doesn't think the low rates will have an impact on people getting enough water to drink, Fahey said that it might be harder for farmers to properly irrigate their land and because the water is also hotter, there may be adverse impacts on fish as well.

Lower levels in the Green and Lamar rivers are only some of the water issues Wyoming has been seeing lately, as governor Mark Gordon recently convened a working group to discuss drought conditions on the Colorado River.