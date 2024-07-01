Casper Trail Charette Open Until July 8

The Casper Trail Charette on June 6th brought many people together to share ideas, discuss issues, and help determine trail priorities for Casper and surrounding areas.

Geographic areas considered for trails include Rim Rock, Fremont/Alcova and Yesness/Casper College/Mike Sedar.

A charette is a planning exercise and not a decision-making meeting.

“We had lively and valuable input from many attendees, yet we know there are others who had conflicts and could not make any of the meetings,” reported Zulima Lopez, parks, recreation and public facilities director.

“I want to strongly encourage citizens to share with us and stay informed. Lopez reported the input form is open until July 8, 2024 and is found here.

Wyoming Pathways at wyopath.org also gives citizens the opportunity to sign up for emails related to the Casper area trails planning.

