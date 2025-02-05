Casper to host annual Hoop Shoot Finals

CASPER, Wyo. — Casper’s Elks Lodge #1353 will host the 53rd annual Wyoming State Hoop Shoot Finals at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 8, at Dean Morgan Middle School, 1440 S. Elm St., in Casper. A warmup session will begin at 9 am.

The finals will consist of state winners in the following age categories for both boys and girls: 8-9, 10-11 and 12-13 years of age from each of the four Elk’s districts in Wyoming. The finalists are:

Boys ages 8-9: Johnny Holland (Jackson, Lodge 1713), Breken Hutton (Sheridan, Lodge 520), Tripp Lingelbach (Cheyenne, Lodge 660), Aaron Wood (Cody, Lodge 1611)

Girls ages 8-9: Hattie Dearcorn (Sheridan, Lodge 520), Taneah Friday (Lander, Lodge 2317), Isabel Morris (Cody, Lodge 1611), Kaya Vega (Cheyenne, Lodge 660)

Boys ages 10-11: Toby Hatch (Sheridan, Lodge 520), Jagger Lym (Jackson, Lodge 1713), Dakota Martinez (Cheyenne, Lodge 660), Weston Rohrer (Powell, Lodge 2303)

Girls ages 10-11: Layla Hatch (Sheridan, Lodge 520), Sutton Lucero (Rawlins, Lodge 609), Nettie Morris (Cody, Lodge 1611), Ella Yantzi (Jackson, Lodge 1713)

Boys ages 12-13: Jayden Arce (Rawlins, Lodge 609), Brendyn Deshazer (Greybull, Lodge 1431), Finn Johnson (Sheridan, Lodge 520), Korbin Oldman (Riverton, Lodge 1693)

Girls ages 12-13: Lilly Bertagnole (Powell, Lodge 2303), Emma Brant (Laramie, Lodge 582), Olivia Brogdon (Sheridan, Lodge 520), Maeslynn Littleshield (Riverton, Lodge 1693)

Food and lodging for the contestants and their families are provided by the Wyoming Elks, as is a “Get Acquainted Party” at Boomtown Blast, which will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 7.

The six winners of this competition will move on to the regional finals in Colorado Springs on March 15. Winners of regionals will advance to the national finals in Chicago on April 26, where 72 will compete but only six will walk away as Frank Hise National Champions. Regional and national expenses are paid for by the Elks National Foundation.

Last year, Olivia Brogdon, who shot 25 for 25 in her district competition, and Peyton Sorenson, who has aged-out of competition, placed second and third at nationals, respectively.

