Casper to use grant funds for street light study

CASPER, Wyo. — In the near future, the City of Casper will undertake a street light project with funding secured through a Department of Energy grant.

In December, the city was notified that its request for an energy efficiency and conservation block grant through the DOE was approved in the amount of $119,850.

The city announced that it plans to use the funds to hire a consultant to perform a study and craft a master plan for street lights, with recommendations on energy reduction strategies, cost incentives, maintenance upgrades, billing schedule and rate recommendations and more.

The project will be fully funded through grants, with no required matching fund.

