IRS Kicks Off 2026 Tax Season as United Way Offers Free Filing Help

The Internal Revenue Service officially opened the nation’s 2026 tax filing season on Monday, January 26, marking the start of what is expected to be a busy year for taxpayers across the country and right here in Wyoming.

The IRS anticipates receiving roughly 164 million individual income tax returns this season, with the majority filed electronically. Taxpayers have until Wednesday, April 15, 2026, to file their 2025 federal returns and pay any taxes owed.

This filing season includes several changes tied to newly enacted tax law provisions under the One, Big, Beautiful Bill, which could impact credits, deductions, and refund amounts. The IRS says its systems and forms have been updated to reflect those changes.

“President Trump is committed to the taxpayers of this country and improving upon the successful tax filing season in 2025,” said Acting IRS Commissioner Scott Bessent. “Treasury and IRS were diligently preparing to update forms and processes for the benefit of hardworking Americans.”

Among the updates for 2026 is Schedule 1-A, a new form taxpayers will use to claim recently enacted deductions, including no tax on tips, no tax on overtime, no tax on car loan interest, and an enhanced deduction for seniors. Taxpayers can also access information through their **IRS Individual Online Account**, which allows users to view balances, payments, and tax records.

The IRS continues to encourage electronic filing and direct deposit, noting it is phasing out paper refund checks as part of a federal effort to modernize payments. Refund status can be tracked using the **“Where’s My Refund?”** tool on IRS.gov, typically available within 24 hours of e-filing.

For those who need assistance preparing their taxes, free help is available locally.

United Way of Natrona County has announced the launch of its 2026 Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) Program, offering free tax preparation services to eligible individuals and families across Natrona County and throughout Wyoming.

The program is a collaboration between United Way of Natrona County, Wyoming Free Tax Service, the City of Casper’s One Cent Funding initiative, and trained community volunteers.

VITA tax preparation begins Tuesday, February 3, 2025, and runs through Friday, April 11, 2025, with services offered on a first-come, first-served basis. No appointments are required.

The VITA site is located at Aspen Creek, 800 Werner Court, Suites 130–150, and is accessible via the Casper Area Link Green Route. Hours of operation are Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The final day for tax preparation is Friday, April 11.

Taxpayers can also explore additional IRS resources, including IRS Free File, MilTax for military members and eligible veterans, and guidance on avoiding tax scams and choosing reputable tax preparers.

Officials encourage taxpayers to visit IRS.gov as their first stop for information, tools, and updates throughout the filing season.

