A cold front that moved through Yellowstone National Park on Sunday night was expected to bring rain if not some snow on Monday that would mitigate the Lone Star Fire, according to a news release from the park.

However, the warming and drying trend predicted for this week may cause smoldering areas in the 960-acre fire to pick up again.

The 49 firefighters on the scene saw some single-tree torching on Sunday, with the northeast flank of the lightning-caused Lone Star Fire being the most active. Scattered areas along the perimeter appeared to be holding heat.

Crews continued protecting key infrastructure around Old Faithful after concentrating their efforts near the cell tower and the water treatment plant last week.

On Sunday, they worked on a fuels reduction project around the cabins behind the Snow Lodge at Old Faithful.

Depending on the weather, firefighters will finish chipping debris around the cabins on Monday and use hand tools around an aboveground power line and substation to thin vegetation.

The following roads and areas are open in the park:

The Grand Loop Road and day use areas between Old Faithful and West Thumb Junction. However, they may close at any time if fire activity increases.

All entrances to Yellowstone.

What’s closed and cautioned;

Trailheads on the Grand Loop Road between Old Faithful and West Thumb Junction.

Howard Eaton, Lone Star, Divide, and DeLacy Creek trails.

Many of the campsites around Shoshone Lake and Lone Star Geyser.

Visitors are asked to respect all area closure signs even when there is no apparent imminent threat from the fire.

A Lone Star Fire Campsite and Trailhead Closure map is available.

Hikers and backpackers are encouraged to talk to park staff for alternate opportunities or visit the park's Backcountry Situation Report.

For more information, see the current conditions webpage, call (307) 344-2117 for a recorded message, or sign up to receive Yellowstone road alerts on your mobile phone by texting "82190" to 888-777.

Meanwhile, fire activity in the western United States has created smoky conditions throughout the region.

The nation is currently in Preparedness Level 5, which represents the highest level of fire activity and demand for resources.

Residents and visitors can help by following fire restrictions to reduce the potential of additional starts.

Fire danger in the Yellowstone area remains very high; campfires in the backcountry are not allowed.

