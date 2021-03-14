All Casper recreational facilities, including the Hogadon Ski Area, are closed Sunday due to the winter storm, according to a news release from city officials.

Other closed facilities are the Casper Ice Arena, Casper Family Aquatic Center, and Casper Recreation Center.

Likewise, there is no unnecessary travel on city streets.

Local state roads are closed, too, according to the Wyoming Department of Transportation's wyoroad.info website.

Wyoming Highway 258, otherwise known as Wyoming Boulevard and Outer Drive, on the south side of Casper between Mills and Evansville is closed due to winter conditions.

WYDOT does not know when it will reopen.

Even if you manage to get on Outer Drive, do not park on the side of the road because that will delay the reopening.

WYDOT advises that Casper Mountain Road, otherwise known as Wyoming Highway 251, is slick with snowfall, blowing snow and reduced visibility.

The other local state highways -- the West Belt Loop and Wyoming Highway U.S. Highway 20-26 to just west of the Casper-Natrona County International Airport -- are also slick with snowfall.

Highway 220 west of the airport to Shoshoni is closed. Estimated opening time is unknown.

Interstate 25 remains closed from Buffalo to Cheyenne.

I-25 facing west. Wyoming Department of Transportation

Estimated opening of I-25 is between 10 a.m. and noon Monday.

Get our free mobile app

11 Things You'll Find In A 'Typical' Wyoming Home