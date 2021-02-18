A Casper Re-entry Center inmate was charged this week with possession of thousands of images of child pornography, according to a criminal complaint filed in federal court on Thursday.

Kyle Doussett, 48, was serving time for a federal 15-year eight-month sentence for his 2008 conviction of interstate distribution of child pornography, according to the complaint written by a special agent with Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Previously, Doussett had been convicted by court martial in the U.S. Navy in 2003 for distribution of child pornography. He received a seven-month sentence, a reduction in pay and a bad conduct discharge, according to the complaint.

The current case began in January when a CRC employee performed a routine contraband search. He found and confiscated multiple electronic devices, which violated the terms and conditions of his placement at the center.

Dousett was allowed only one cell phone -- a flip phone -- and prohibited from the use of any smart phones.

Some images of child pornography were found on one of the devices, according to the complaint.

The ICE agent and a sheriff's detective advised Doussett of his rights, and he agreed to talk to them.

He admitted the device belonged to him and that he had downloaded images of child pornography from the dark web.

Two weeks ago, a federal magistrate judge issued a search warrant authorizing a search of the cell phone confiscated from Doussett, and the ICE agent requested the help of a computer forensic analyst to help with the search.

The forensic analyst found thousands of images either on the device or on a micro-SD card within it. The phone also had a TOR browser used to locate and download child pornography from the dark web.

The micro-SD card had more than 6,400 files of child pornography and more than 600 video files, one of which was 53 minutes.

Of the more than 6,400 files, the forensic analyst found more than 1,800 files depicting infants or toddlers, with 52 of those depicting sadomasochistic activity and three with animal activity. More than 3,600 files depicted child erotica, according to the criminal complaint.

If convicted of the one count of possession of child pornography, Doussett faces a punishment of 10 to 20 years imprisonment and five years to lifetime supervised release. He also would pay a $5,000 special assessment to the Victims of Sex Trafficking Act of 2015, and up to a $17,000 special assessment and mandatory restitution of not less than $3,000 per requesting victim according to The Amy, Vicky and Andy Child Pornography Victim Assistance Act of 2018.

The government regards child pornography as a crime of violence because it involves sometimes brutal assaults on very young children who cannot give consent to sexual activity.