Casper Man Caught with Child Pornography Claims he was Only Trying to Help

A Natrona County man has been charged with six counts of possession of child pornography. Each count is a felony punishable by imprisonment up to 10 years.

Joshua Bryan Curry waived his preliminary hearing on May 1st, which means the case now moves to Natrona County District Court. He is next scheduled to appear before a judge for an arraignment on June 6, 2025.

Bond was originally set at $50,000 cash or surety, but later reduced to $30,000. Curry is to have zero contact with minor children at this time.

The investigation began on October 19, 2023, when the DCI received a cyber tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC).

From November 2023 to February 2024, a detective received fourteen cyber tips that were linked to a Verizon number belonging to Curry.

In that time frame, there were 34 associated files of sexual abuse material included with the tips.

Detectives later learned that Curry lived in his mother's basement in Casper. DCI agents obtained and executed a search warrant of the residence.

In an interview, Curry told agents he started looking at child porn and collecting information on people sharing child pornography with the intent of reporting those individuals to law enforcement "in a Good Samaritan capacity" -- this per court records.

He told agents he knew it was wrong, but didn't know it was illegal.

When officers looked at his phone they found numerous images of child exploitation material in his photos. They asked Curry to take a guess at how many illicit images he had on his phone. Curry estimated "over a hundred."

Along with the defendant's phone, agents seized two computer towers for forensic examination. The affidavit of probable cause accompanying this case states that "At the time of this writing, forensic analysis of Curry's devices was ongoing."

