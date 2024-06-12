Casper Police Release Details on the Wyoming Blvd Motorcycle Fatality

A man is dead after a crash on Friday, May 31, just after 6:00 p.m. on Wyoming Boulevard in Casper.

A news release from the Casper Police Department states officers were part of a multi-agency response to the accident.

Upon arrival, officers observed an unconscious male in the roadway who had been riding a motorcycle and a passenger car that had been involved in the incident.

Law Enforcement Officers, partner agencies, and responding medics initiated life-saving measures until the rider was pronounced dead at the scene.

"The serious nature and complexity of the scene prompted an in-depth investigation; east and west travel lanes of Wyoming Blvd were closed for approximately nine hours while additional resources were employed to secure the scene, interview witnesses, collect evidence, and reconstruct the crash. This investigation, in accordance with CPD policy and WY State Statute is being done in cooperation with the Wyoming Highway Patrol" wrote the CPD.

Individuals involved and their families were given access to our Victim Services volunteers on-scene and are receiving available services. Your Casper Police Department Family offers our condolences to the family and friends affected by this incident.

Multiple witnesses to this crash called dispatch, assisted on scene until adequate personnel arrived, and appropriately observed the investigation. CPD credits the City of Casper Streets division for quickly barricading the scene, freeing up officer resources.

