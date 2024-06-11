McKenzie Dog Park in Casper Closed Friday, June 14
McKenzie Dog Park, located at Bryan Stock Trail, will be closed for maintenance Friday, June 14 from 6:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.
City of Casper Parks staff will be performing weed maintenance management to keep the park a great place for dogs and their owners.
The City thanks the public for their patience during this brief closure and advises giving pets extra treats during this time.
