Casper Police Department Establishes New Scholarship for Casper Youth

The Casper Police Department has announced the establishment of the Department's youth scholarship fund, OurCommunity OurYouth.

Get our free mobile app

Per a release from the CPD, this scholarship fund was established in 2020 and was made possible by the donation of a Casper citizen who wishes to remain anonymous.

"The donor came unannounced to the Department’s front desk and left a check for ten thousand dollars," the release stated. "Declining to leave his name and refusing any recognition, the man said he simply wanted to give back to his community. Shocked by the anonymous gift, Department leadership later met with the donor to learn more about his story and intentions. In learning more about him, the donor shared that he felt passionate about somehow using the funds to help the children of our community grow into successful adults. Together, pursuant to the donor’s wishes, the OurCommunity OurYouth Scholarship fund was born."

The release notes that the mission of the OurCommunity OurYouth scholarship fund is to "protect and serve our community by empowering our youth through experience, education and innovation pathways that will cultivate and grow Casper's next generation."

The funds will provide monetary assistance to underprivileged youth in Natrona County and partnering communities to attend educational or recreational camps, as well as seminars and other organized growth experiences within Natrona County and beyond.

“In the spring of 2021, OurCommunity OurYouth funded its first two students to attend a local summer camp right here in Casper,” said Casper Police Public Information Officer Rebekah Ladd. “We are so grateful to have the opportunity to extend the mission of the Casper Police Department one step further and invest in the future of our Casper kids.”

According to the release, these funds will go to support underprivileged youth between the ages of eleven and fifteen years old. It states that in order to apply, applicants will fill out an online form, submit an essay, and provide a letter of recommendation.

The application form can be completed by the student applicant, a teacher, or an organizational leader. The essay needs to be between 300-400 words, explaining why the student wants to go to their selected experience. Additionally, a letter of reference from a teacher, mentor, or organizational leader must also be included. Applications should be submitted ASAP and the PD notes that applications submitted less than 30 days prior to a registration deadline will not be reviewed.

To find out more and to apply, visit casperpolice.org/scholarship.