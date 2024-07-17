Casper Police Catch Juvenile Supsects with Stolen Property from Vehicles, Warn of ‘Car Hopping” Trend

On Tuesday July 16, the Casper Police Department responded to the area of Whispering Springs Road and Indian Springs Drive for a suspicious persons call.

When they arrived, officers encountered juvenile suspects with multiple pieces of stolen property from vehicles in the area.

The Casper Police Department is asking residents in the immediate and surrounding community to check their vehicles for anything that might be missing and to file an online report if they have been the victims of theft.

Online reports can be made at www.casperpolice.org or https://cityprotect.com/agency/casperpolicedepartment.

The Casper Police Department say there is an automobile burglary trend referred to as “car hopping” where individuals walk through a populated area checking door handles on vehicles with the goal of quickly obtaining anything of value. Often, this is done at night.

Protect yourself:

Always lock your car- even if you will only be away for a short time

Keep valuables out of sight

Protect your keys

Never store firearms in your vehicle overnight

CPD recommends using the online reporting tool for:

Civil Report

Lost/Stolen Bicycles

Animal Problems

Vandalism, Graffiti and Property Damage

Property Theft

Hit and Run

Identity Theft and Fraud

Lost Property

