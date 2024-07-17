Casper Police Catch Juvenile Supsects with Stolen Property from Vehicles, Warn of ‘Car Hopping” Trend
On Tuesday July 16, the Casper Police Department responded to the area of Whispering Springs Road and Indian Springs Drive for a suspicious persons call.
When they arrived, officers encountered juvenile suspects with multiple pieces of stolen property from vehicles in the area.
The Casper Police Department is asking residents in the immediate and surrounding community to check their vehicles for anything that might be missing and to file an online report if they have been the victims of theft.
Online reports can be made at www.casperpolice.org or https://cityprotect.com/agency/casperpolicedepartment.
The Casper Police Department say there is an automobile burglary trend referred to as “car hopping” where individuals walk through a populated area checking door handles on vehicles with the goal of quickly obtaining anything of value. Often, this is done at night.
Protect yourself:
- Always lock your car- even if you will only be away for a short time
- Keep valuables out of sight
- Protect your keys
- Never store firearms in your vehicle overnight
CPD recommends using the online reporting tool for:
- Civil Report
- Lost/Stolen Bicycles
- Animal Problems
- Vandalism, Graffiti and Property Damage
- Property Theft
- Hit and Run
- Identity Theft and Fraud
- Lost Property
