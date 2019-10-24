Casper Police have arrested a suspect in connection to multiple burglaries, vehicle thefts and robberies in Natrona County, according to a news release on Thursday.

Jason Jennings, 25, was arrested Wednesday on four counts of aggravated burglary, three counts of burglary, six misdemeanor counts of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, and one felony count of unlawful use of a credit card.

"This is an excellent example of trained police detective work," said police investigations Sgt. Joey Wilhelm said. "Officers worked together with other Natrona County law enforcement agencies to compare reports and share information to be able to quickly find and arrest the suspect – putting an end to this dangerous crime spree."

Jennings is possibly connected to 18 reported auto burglaries, six stolen vehicle reports, and one robbery during the past two weeks in Natrona County.

Law enforcement recovered all of the stolen vehicles, and recovered numerous firearms including several suspected stolen firearms. Stolen items also included cash, credit cards, and electronic devices.

Casper police said these crimes were instances of opportunity for this suspect.

The burglarized cars were either unlocked or had valuables, including firearms, in plain view.

Jennings admitted to walking around neighborhoods and testing car handles, according to the news release. If doors were locked, he moved on. He burglarized those that weren't.

Police again urged people lock their vehicles, bring valuables and firearms inside their homes, make a complete inventory of guns with their serial numbers and keep that information somewhere safe, detective Anthony Stedillie said.

Police also urge gun owners who keep their guns in their vehicles to check if they are still there. If not, please report that to law enforcement immediately.

This is an ongoing investigation, and police will release more details as they become available.

If you have any information, please contact the Casper Police Department at (307) 235-8278, make an anonymous tip through CrimeStoppers of Central Wyoming by calling (307) 577-8477, or online at crime-stoppers.com.