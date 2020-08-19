Casper-Natrona County Arrest Log (8/17/20-8/19/20)

Below is a list of people who have recently been arrested and booked into the Natrona County Detention Center. This list is compiled from logs released to media by the Natrona County Sheriff's Office.

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period. For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty. The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:

Dylan Adkins -- fail to comply, fail to appear.

John Barnes -- driving while under the influence, driving while license suspended/revoked, insurance violation - no current liability.

Austin Bayless -- district court bench warrant.

Marlena Box -- probationary court hold.

Christipher Bramlett -- petty larceny, criminal intent, under the influence of a controlled substance, controlled substance possession - methamphetamine.

Antonio Carrillo -- National Crime Information Center hit, fail to comply, immigration hold, criminal warrant.

Connor Goodman -- hold for Wyoming State Penitentiary.

Aaron Harper -- fail to comply, controlled substance possession - methamphetamine, driving while under suspension, auto insurance.

Luis Hernandez-Marquez -- driver's license, immigration hold.

Scott Johnson -- fail to comply.

Derrick Jonas - breach of peace.

Robert Kerrison -- domestic battery.

Katrina Lucero -- fail to comply.

Joseph Murphy -- fail to appear, controlled substance possession - methamphetamine.

James Nicholson -- driving while under the influence.

Everett Phillips -- fail to appear.

Jose Sarmiento-Fernandez -- immigration hold.

Amanda SixFeathers -- controlled substance possession - methamphetamine.

Phoebe Soundingsides -- shoplifting.

Stacy Stewart -- National Crime Information Center hit.

Rene Vargas -- domestic battery.

Hosea White -- shoplifting.

