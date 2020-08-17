Casper-Natrona County Arrest Log (8/14/20-8/17/20)

Below is a list of people who have recently been arrested and booked into the Natrona County Detention Center. This list is compiled from logs released to media by the Natrona County Sheriff's Office.

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period. For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty. The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:

Alyssa Allen -- public intoxication.

Clinton Bock -- public intoxication, driving while under suspension.

Angela Boyer -- driving while under the influence, revoked registration/no insurance, registration required, open container in vehicle, no tail lights, driver's license, carry and exhibit license, interference with a peace officer.

Carrie Creager -- driving while under the influence, driving while under suspension.

Jordan Fritz -- interference with a peace officer, pedestrian under the influence, simple assault.

Tyler Gomez -- criminal warrant.

Austin Hallock -- criminal bench warrant, hold for Wyoming State Penitentiary.

Daniel Harris -- fail to appear (x2).

Gina Harris -- hold for probation and parole.

David Harvey -- driving while license is suspended/revoked.

Javier Lopez -- fail to appear.

Cortne Macfarland -- driving while under the influence.

Ranells McDaniel -- fail to appear.

Tasha Meacham -- serving weekends.

Hallie Moore -- serve jail time.

Gregg Oler -- fail to comply (x2), interference with a peace officer.

Dillon O'Neal -- driving while under the influence, duty to report, controlled substance possession.

Jason Otero -- driving while under suspension, controlled substance possession.

Brandon Schneider -- serve jail time.

Charlene Shipley -- controlled substance possession - methamphetamine.

Madison Snyder -- county warrant/hold for agency, controlled substance possession.

Michael Stevenson -- fail to appear, controlled substance possession, controlled substance possession - metthamphetamine.

Salvador Tapia -- public intoxication, resisting arrest.

James Taylor -- public intoxication.

Suzanne Thornton -- fail to comply.

Austin Wegner -- hold for probation and parole.

David Wingrove -- controlled substance possession, minor in possession.

Evan Yates -- trespassing.

