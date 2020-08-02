Casper-Natrona County Arrest Log (7/27/20-7/31/20)

Below is a list of people who have recently been arrested and booked into the Natrona County Detention Center. This list is compiled from logs released to media by the Natrona County Sheriff's Office.

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period. For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty. The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:

Jesse Abbott -- serve jail time.

Chance Arias -- public intoxication.

Griffin Beach -- domestic battery.

Justin Bunney -- domestic battery, strangulation of a household member.

Stanford Bushyhead -- contract hold.

Andrew Castano -- disturbing the peace.

Marquez Charging Crow -- contract hold.

Connor Culp -- domestic battery.

Brenden Day -- indecent exposure.

Jennifer Daybell -- public intoxication.

Cody Elrod -- fail to comply.

Troy Eversole -- disturbing the peace.

Freddy Fernandez -- hold for Wyoming State Penitentiary.

Joseph Green -- fail to comply.

Joseph Harrington -- hold for Wyoming State Penitentiary, fall to comply (x2).

Daniel Harris -- public intoxication.

Lucinda Harris -- contract hold.

Douglas Hawk -- violate protection order, criminal trespass.

John Holder -- strangulation of household member, domestic battery.

Casey Hudgens -- district court bench warrant, fail to comply.

Joseph Janzen -- probationary court hold.

Ryder Jenkins -- contract hold.

Shane Johner -- fail to appear (x2), resisting arrest/assisting a person in custody, county warrant.

Timmy Lynn -- disturbing the peace.

Julian Lopez -- district court bench warrant.

Frank Marr -- hold for CAC.

Evan Martinez -- interference with a peace officer, auto burglary.

Domenic McAfee -- driving under the influence, driving without an interlock device, driving under suspension.

Tawny Nelson -- hold for CAC.

Aston Reierson -- driving while under the influence.

Ray Robinson -- criminal warrant (x2).

Laquan Shakespeare -- contract hold.

Jeanine Sjoblom -- public intoxication.

Richard Stockman -- assault and battery, marijuana possession, minor in possession.

John Van Nes -- hold for Wyoming State Penitentiary.

Cameron Wilkinson -- fail to appear, criminal warrant.

Evan Yates -- public intoxication.

