Casper-Natrona County Arrest Log (7/22/20-7/24/20)

Below is a list of people who have recently been arrested and booked into the Natrona County Detention Center. This list is compiled from logs released to media by the Natrona County Sheriff's Office.

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period. For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty. The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:

Eric Brown -- serve jail time.

Michael Brown -- public intoxication.

Jessica Burger -- controlled substance possession - methamphetamine.

Joshua Case -- driving while under suspension, controlled substance possession - methamphetamine, controlled substance possession, probation revocation by police officer.

Kelly Grove -- contract hold.

Zachary Hammond -- driving while under the influence, open container in vehicle, driving while under suspension, driving without an interlock device, driving in two and three lanes.

Chloe Kraft -- controlled substance possession.

Lisa Miller -- driving while under the influence.

Jesse Mostaert -- district court bench warrant, criminal warrant, shoplifting.

Joseph Pullum-Martinez -- serve jail time.

Brendan Sturman -- criminal warrant, failure to appear.

Trevor Wroble -- false pretenses.

Steven Yurko -- fail to appear.

