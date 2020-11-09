Casper Natrona County Arrest Log (11/6/20 – 11/8/20)

Below is a list of people who have recently been arrested and booked into the Natrona County Detention Center.

This list is compiled from logs released to media by the Natrona County Sheriff's Office.

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period. For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:

Alyssa Allen -- public intoxication.

Allan Davis -- controlled substance possession.

Derek Fulfer -- criminal warrant, fail to comply.

Dalton Griswold -- criminal bench warrant.

Cory Hamilton -- serve jail time.

Cynthia Herrman -- hold for probation and parole.

Dennis Howard -- fail to appear.

Faye Jenson -- criminal warrant.

Kenya Johnson -- domestic battery.

Racheal Konkler -- serve jail time.

James Luce -- controlled substance possession - methamphetamine, fail to appear, bond revocation (x2).

Jason Lyons -- driving while under the influence, insurance violation - no current liability, driving while license suspended/revoked.

Alida Mattson -- criminal warrant, fail to appear.

Angelo Munoz -- resisting arrest, interference with police.

Jerry Nielsen -- public intoxication.

Lucas Nelson -- serve jail time.

Paul Penney -- controlled substance possession - methamphetamine, controlled substance possession, fail to appear.

Elizabeth Quiver -- criminal warrant.

Amanda Renz -- county warrant/hold for agency (x2).

Brent Sanborn -- fail to appear.

Wayne Sanchez -- domestic battery (x2).

Mitchell Shirts -- driving while under the influence.

Donald Smith -- public intoxication.

Adrian Vega -- resisting arrest, interference with police.

Alexandria Williams -- serve jail time.

