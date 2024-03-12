Casper Men Fulfill Dream Of Owning Pro Image Sports Store

Becoming the new franchisees of the Pro Image Sports in Casper is a dream come true for two Casper men who have worked in the store for more than three decades combined.

Todd Nelson has been with the franchise in Casper for 17 years. Before that he was a staple at the Rapid City location as a customer: "They took a lot of my money" he chuckles.

As we talk, he hangs a stack of bright blue Tennessee Titan jerseys on hangers. In a sense, he says the store was his first baby, since he started working at Pro Image sports before his own children were born.

James Clark started working at Pro Image Sports in Casper 14 years ago, but went to manage the Billings store in 2018. He stayed there until June of 2023 when the chance to come back to Casper as a franchise owner presented itself.

Clark happily accepted the homecoming, and on Feb. 1st, the pair took over for the former owner, Paul Shillingstad.

Flatbill hats in every color line an entire wall of the store. "They're by far the most popular item" says Nelson. "We try to carry something for every team."

Where it used to be a predominantly male market, the guys explain that more and more women are interested in hats as well, and with that growing trend they are even selling cleaning kits for their caps.

The duo likes to keep a wide-variety stocked because "there are more than just Broncos fans in Casper."

Of course, they always keep a good supply of brown and gold near the display case. Josh Allen and Logan Wilson jerseys are especially popular during football season.

There's a Boom & Bust in the fanwear industry when it comes to team logos depending on the year. They've seen the bust for Seattle Seahawks and the Carolina Panthers, and even though there hasn't been a noticeable uptick in Kansas City Chiefs swag, Travis Kelce jerseys have been wildly popular.

Every season is different and fans come and go... well, some. Of course, there are die-hards who come in regularly to update their wardrobe.

Clark references a loyal customer who would come in weekly dressed in head-to-toe Golden State Warriors garb.

Fans can be superstitious, too–not shocked?

Nelson explains that somebody might come in for a new hat because their team lost a game while they were wearing the old one.

For Clark and Nelson, the store is a labor of love. They're the first store in the Eastridge Mall to open, about an hour before everyone else, and they're open seven days a week.

"As a kid, I always explored this mall. I'd get into trouble and get lost looking around. I always wondered in childhood what it would be like to have this store. It sounds kind of weird, but it's like a dream come true," says Clark. "I never thought I'd be here as an adult making a living at it. I'm my own boss. Not everyone can say that."

Nelson has been here since the store opened. "It means the world. There's no way we could've done this if it weren't for the community; they're the ones who've kept us open all these years. It doesn't feel like work. Especially when kids come in and get a jersey for the first time and you see that excitement."

