Casper Man & Woman Face 15 Felonies in Alleged Conspiracy to Sexually Exploit Girl

Recently filed documents in Natrona County District Court allege two Casper residents sexually abused and exploited a girl in 2017.

According to the filings, Thomas and Linda Kay Reed are each charged with three counts of first-degree sexual abuse of a minor, three counts of second-degree sexual abuse of a minor, three counts of third-degree sexual abuse of a minor, three counts of incest, a single count of conspiracy to commit third-degree sexual abuse of a minor, a single count of conspiracy to commit exploitation of children and a single count of conspiracy co commit incest.

In total, the charges carry with them a maximum possible sentence of 342 years behind bars if they are convicted on all counts.

According to an affidavit of probable cause, the alleged victim reported the past sexual assaults to the Casper Police Department in late December. She reportedly told investigators that the last incident occurred in 2017, court documents state.

Court documents allege that the girl told police Thomas Reed and Linda Kay Reed fondled her and performed sex acts on her on multiple occasions. She described Thomas Reed and Linda Kay Reed using sex toys while taking turns performing sex acts, court documents state.

The affidavit states that Thomas Reed and Linda Kay Reed also took pictures of the acts, in at least one case.

During an interview with a Casper Police detective, Linda Kay Reed initially denied that sexual contact occurred between her, Thomas Reed and the girl, the affidavit states. However, when the detective said there had in fact been sexual contact, Linda Kay Reed nodded her head in the affirmative, according to court documents.

Meanwhile, court documents state Thomas Reed admitted to a detective that he and the girl had sexual contact, but at first tried to say that she initiated the acts.

The affidavit goes on to state that Linda Kay Reed admitted to some of the alleged acts in a subsequent interview with detectives.

Neither Thomas nor Linda Kay Reed has had an opportunity to enter pleas to the charges. They will get that chance during an arraignment in Natrona County District Court which has not yet been scheduled.

Mugshots for Thomas and Linda Kay Reed were not immediately available. Wyoming law enforcement agencies typically do not release mugshots in sexual abuse cases until after those charged have been arraigned.