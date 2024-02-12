Casper Man Tries to Take Cop’s Gun in Alleyway Chase Down

A Casper man attempted to take a cop's gun after being tackled by the officer in an alleyway adjacent to the south side of the Federal Courthouse.

On the day before, Trinity Rowland's probation officer called the police regarding the subject and asked that he be taken into custody due to statements he had made.

Rowland reportedly told his probation officer that he was not going to comply with the rules of his probation and instead travel to Texas to "join the militia."

On January 31st, police contacted Rowland at the Subway shop near Center and B street. Rowland again voiced his intentions to head South and "join the war." He said he was declaring martial law.

Martial law involves the temporary substitution of military authority for civilian rule and is usually invoked in time of war, rebellion, or natural disaster.

Rowland declared that he was leaving, and disobeying orders to stop, prompted a footchase through Downtown Casper just after 10:00 a.m.

He made it about two blocks before the policeman was able to bring him to the ground. The pair rolled until Rowland was "slightly" on top of the officer and grabbed his gun with both hands in attempt to dislodge it from its holster. This per the charging document.

He was unsuccesful as the officer trapped it with his right elbow and forearm, but Rowland is still being charged with disarming a peace officer and interference, two counts that are both punishable by up to 10 years in prison.

Rowland is also being charged with causing bodily injury to a peace officer -- also punishable by up to 10 years.

During the scuffle, the officer sustained a gash in his knee requiring stitches. His hand also received lacerations.

Rowland was ultimately tased and taken to jail without further incident. He alleges he had blacked out and had no idea he tried to take a cop's gun.

The defendant's case has been bound over to Natrona County District Court. Rowland will next appear to make a plea during an arraignment.

