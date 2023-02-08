Casper Man Sentenced to 10+ years for Child Porn Crimes

A Casper-area man was sentenced to more than a decade in prison for receiving and possessing child pornography during a hearing in federal court in Casper on Wednesday.

Nathaniel Wayne Stratton heard the sentence of 10 years six months and other punishments from Chief U.S. District Court Judge Scott Skavdahl.

Skavdahl acknowleged that Stratton had challenges in his youth "which may have contributed to what happened. While it may be an explanation, it is not an excuse or a license or consent for you or anyone else to sexually abuse children," he told the defendent.

But he preyed on young children on the internet by attempting to reach out to them and possessing child pornography, Skavdahl said. "The internet has created a lot of great opportunities but also has brought a lot of horrible things."

Stratton pleaded guilty on Nov. 17 to two counts of the indictment handed up on Sept. 21 as part of a plea agreement. The government and Stratton's Public Defender Tracy Hucke agreed that a third count of attempted production of child pornography would be dismissed at his sentencing.

These were the two counts:

From Oct. 1, 2021, through July 13, 2022, Stratton knowingly received child pornography through the internet and cellular telephone networks. The penalties for receipt of child pornography include five years to 20 years imprisonment; up to a $250,000 fine; five years to life supervised release after release from prison; and up to $17,000 special assessment and mandatory restitution of not less than $3,000 per requesting victim pursuant to the Amy, Vicky and Andy Child Pornography Victim Assistance Act of 2018.

On July 13, Stratton knowingly possessed images of child pornography that had been transmitted through the internet and cellular telephone networks. The penalties for possession of child pornography include up to 20 years imprisonment; and the other penalties outlined in the previous count.

He was arrested on Sept. 26 and has remained in custody since then.

Federal court records did not have any details about the investigation that led to his arrest and the charges.

During the hearing, Skavdahl, Hucke and Wyoming Assistant U.S. Attorney Christyne Martens referred to Stratton's background in the pre-sentence report, which is not available to the public.

Martens recommended a sentence of 12 years nine months imprisonment because Stratton posed a danger to society.

Martens said the circumstances warranted that sentence because he was communicating on the internet with young and prepubescent children, and provided alcohol to a 13 year-old-girl.

Other recommendations included 10 years of supervised probation after his release from custody, and restitution of $3,000 to each of the five victims for a total of $15,000, she said.

In her response, Hucke recommended a sentence of five years, saying Stratton had a full life, a long career, and was a strong member of his community in family.

Since he began committing these crimes, she said he lost his job, will be a felon and registered sex offender, and his wife has filed for divorce.

Those circumstances already have punished him severely, Hucke said.

Stratton had personal issues going back to his childhood, and people finding themselves in those situations often turn to unhealthy choices such as sex and drugs, she said.

In Stratton's case, he turned to having a secret life, Hucke added.

He recognized he had a problem with online pornography and began seeking help even before his arrest, she said.

Stratton wants the five-year sentence so he can continue the treatment he will receive in prison and begin working to pay for the restitution, Hucke said.

Skavdahl gave Stratton the opportunity to speak.

"It was completely wrong and I tried to correct it before the agents came to the house," Stratton said.

He tried to fix his problems in life, but turned to social media instead, he added.

The judge imposed the 10 year six month sentence for each count to run concurrently, saying it was sufficient punishment but not more that necessary.

Skavdahl followed Martens's and Hucke's recommendations for 10 years supervised release, and the amounts or restitution.

The judge, citing the pre-sentence report, also recommended treatment for substance abuse and mental health. Stratton will register as a sex offender, too, Skavdahl said.

The government regards child pornography as a crime of violence because it involves brutal assaults on very young children who cannot give consent to sexual activity.

