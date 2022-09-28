A man from the Casper area heard the charges of three child pornography crimes during his initial appearance in federal court in Casper on Tuesday.

Nathaniel Wayne Stratton was informed by U.S. Magistrate Judge Michael Shickich of single counts of attempted production of child pornography, receipt of child pornography and possession of child pornography, according to minutes of the 8-minute hearing.

Shickich also ordered Stratton to be detained.

Stratton is scheduled for a formal detention hearing and arraignment on Oct. 3.

His attorney Tracy Hucke in the federal Public Defenders Office in Cheyenne did not immediately return a call seeking comment.

The indictment handed down from the federal grand jury on Sept. 21 laid out the charges in more detail:

From June 13 through July 13, he attempted to use, persuade, induce or entice a minor "to engage in sexually explicit conduct for the purpose of producing a visual depiction of such conduct, knowing and having reason to know that such visual depiction would be transported using means and facility of interstate commerce...."

If convicted, the penalties for attempted production of child pornography include 15 to 30 years imprisonment; up to a $250,000 fine; five years to life supervised probation after release from prison; a $100 special assessment; a $5,000 special assessment pursuant to the Victims Of Sex Trafficking Act of 2015; and up to a $50,000 special assessment and mandatory restitution of not less than $3,000 per requesting victim pursuant to the Amy, Vicky and Andy Child Pornography Victim Assistance Act of 2018.

From Oct. 1, 2021, through July 13, 2022, Stratton knowingly received child pornography through the internet and cellular telephone networks.

If convicted, the penalties for receipt of child pornography include five years to 20 years imprisonment; up to a $250,000 fine; five years to life supervised release after release from prison; a $100 special assessment; and up to $17,000 special assessment and mandatory restitution of not less than $3,000 per requesting victim pursuant to the Amy, Vicky and Andy Child Pornography Victim Assistance Act of 2018.

On July 13, Stratton knowingly possessed images of child pornography that had been transmitted through the internet and cellular telephone networks.

The penalties for possession of child pornography include up to 20 years imprisonment; up to a $250,000 fine; five years to life supervised probation after release from prison; a $300 special assessment; a $15,000 special assessment pursuant to the Victims Of Sex Trafficking Act of 2015; and up to a $84,000 special assessment and mandatory restitution of not less than $3,000 per requesting victim pursuant to the Amy, Vicky and Andy Child Pornography Victim Assistance Act of 2018.

The indictment includes a notice that Stratton, if convicted, shall forfeit any property used in the commission of these crimes.

Federal court records did not have any details about the investigation that led to Stratton's arrest and charges.