Casper Man Pleads Not Guilty to Federal Child Porn Charge

Getty Images

A Casper man charged with possession of child pornography has pleaded not guilty, Acting U.S. Attorney Bob Murray announced Wednesday.

Jeremiah Lincoln Current, 39, entered his plea Friday, Oct. 15, in U.S. District Court in Casper.

The indictment alleges Current possessed two 200GB hard drives containing digital images depicting prepubescent minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct.

Get our free mobile app

Chief Judge Scott W. Skavdahl remanded Current to the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service and scheduled his trial for Dec. 20.

If convicted, Current faces up to 20 years in prison and five years to a lifetime of supervised release.

25 True Crime Locations: What Do They Look Like Today?

Below, find out where 25 of the most infamous crimes in history took place — and what the locations are used for today. (If they've been left standing.)
Filed Under: Acting U.S. Attorney Bob Murray, Casper, crime, District of Wyoming, Jeremiah Licoln Current, pleads not guilty, Possession of Child Pornography, U.s. District Court
Categories: Casper News, Wyoming News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top