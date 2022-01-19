Casper Man Gets DUI After Allegedly Pointing Gun At Another Driver

A Casper man is facing a felony charge after allegedly pointing a gun at another driver late last year.

According to documents filed in Natrona County District Court, Weston Lucky Mason is charged with aggravated assault and driving under the influence. If convicted of aggravated assault, he could face up to 10 years behind bars.

He has not yet had an opportunity to enter pleas to the charges.

Get our free mobile app

According to an affidavit of probable cause, police were called to the area of South Beverly and Fairview the evening of December 30 after a man reported that a BMW with California plates tried to run him off the road. The man said due to the way the BMW was traveling, he believed the driver was drunk.

Court documents say the man followed the vehicle as he spoke with dispatchers when the BMW turned east onto Fairview and stopped.

At that point, court documents say, the driver of the BMW (later identified as Mason) got out, retrieved what appeared to be a rifle from the trunk and stood in front of the man's vehicle before pointing the gun directly at him.

The affidavit states Mason then stated, "You wanna go mother f*****?"

According to the affidavit, the man quickly backed away.

At the same time, an arriving officer observed Mason holding the gun at his side before putting it back into the trunk.

When officers made contact with Mason, they immediately observed him to be intoxicated and could smell alcohol on his breath. Additionally, the affidavit states Mason was swaying from side to side and would occasionally lose his balance.

Mason was subsequently arrested. Court documents state he refused to answer officers' questions.

After he was taken to the Natrona County Detention Center, Mason took a breathalyzer which allegedly yielded a blood alcohol content of ..19%. The legal limit to drive in Wyoming is .08%.